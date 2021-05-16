Salman Khan’s Eid 2021 release Radhe may have missed its big-screen date with most of India, but the film is doing brisk business in parts of the overseas market, particularly the Gulf territory, since its release on Thursday.

Radhe collected around $6,00,000 on Friday, its second day of release, after taking home around $6,80,000 abroad on Thursday. This takes the cumulative two-day collection of the film to around $12,80,000 (9.38 crores in INR) as per trade estimates.

In the Gulf market, where Radhe has done its best theatrical business, $4,80,000 came on Thursday and around $4,00,000 on Friday. The post-Eid weekend is expected to take the film’s collection past $1 million in the Gulf market.

In the Gulf territory, the film has released across UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Radhe is an action drama where Salman co-stars with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. This is Salman’s third film with Prabhudeva after Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019). It is based on the 2017 Korean action thriller “The Outlaws”.

