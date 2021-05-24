Aamir Khan is known for pulling off something unique that’s never been tried before. A similar thing is his entry on the small screen, where he opted for a reality talk show, Satyameva Jayate, rather than doing quiz shows. Expectedly, the show enjoyed a huge response from viewers all across the globe.

Earlier, in television trivia, we have covered lesser-known things about Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. In today’s piece, we’ll be talking about Aamir’s revolutionary TV show.

As we know, Satyameva Jayate addressed several social issues and taboos about which most people refrain to talk. As the show had meaningful and influential content, Aamir Khan wanted a maximum penetration of the show. And for that, he decided to go on with a decision of telecasting it on not 2 or 3 but 10 TV channels. Originally it was backed by the Star network.

Satyameva Jayate enjoyed its broadcast on Star Plus, STAR World (with English subtitles), STAR Utsav, STAR Pravah, STAR Jalsha, Asianet and STAR Vijay, DD National and Eenadu TV. The show majorly benefitted from its telecast on DD National as it helped it reaching to more audiences due to free-to-air availability.

The first season of Aamir Khan’s Satyameva Jayate premiered on 6th May 2012. As of now, the show has completed its three seasons.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy completing the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. As per recent reports, the film has a crucial war scene that to be shot in Ladakh. And for that particular scene, the makers have reportedly roped in Parvez Shaikh, the action director of War.

