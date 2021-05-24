Exclusive! Rubina Dilaik On After-Effects Of COVID: “Can’t Travel Long Distances.. 20% Of The Remaining Battle Is Bothersome”

Rubina Dilaik has been flooded with offers ever since she came out of Bigg Boss 14. The beauty won the Salman Khan hosted reality show with utmost grace and dignity. Fans have been loving all her updates until she contracted COVID-19. Things turned difficult ever since and the Shakti actress is still struggling.

As most know, Rubina announced testing COVID positive during the start of May. She mentioned that she will be quarantining at home for 15-17 days and was looking forward to donating her plasma. But the journey to recovery wasn’t easy and she’s still partially struggling.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Rubina Dilaik opened up, “By the grace of God, I have been the lucky ones to have successfully battled COVID. The most difficult part of it is I would say the weakness and the avulsions that I had towards food. I mean, I used to love coffee but I don’t know if I will ever be able to enjoy my coffee like that again. I still don’t like the sight of it.”

Rubina Dilaik continued, “The weakness part, I want to get back to the normal exercise of my routine but I’m so exerted. Even if I exert a little more, it just ends up with a heavy head, nausea, I can’t travel long distances. I feel giddy, it’s the most irritating yet difficult part of it. I have won the 80% battle but the 20% that is left is really bothersome. I kind of really don’t enjoy that.”

What is the biggest lesson she has learnt amid the tough times?

“Family is everything. I have seen how my mother has just burnt the midnight oil taking care of me, providing me with the best nutrition. My sister taking care of me, my father looking after me. The whole family was dedicated to my recovery. It did not just help me recover soon but also gave me a morale boost to keep up the spirit. Yes, I think we should be there for our family, especially during these times. We learn their value more,” shared Rubina Dilaik.

