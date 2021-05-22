Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK 11) is making the headlines almost every day, and that’s not only because of the stunts they are pulling off. The contestants Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi and others, are having a blast and their Instagram accounts are proof. But did you know Rubina Dilaik, too, could have been part of the fun?

Advertisement

In a recent conversation, the Chotti Bahu actress revealed she too was offered the show that sees her husband as a contestant. While stating why she said no (and may never say yes to KKK again), she also revealed why Abhinav is perfect for the action-packed show.

Advertisement

As reported by Hindustan Times, in an interview with a leading daily, Rubina Dilaik admitted that she, too, was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Talking about it, the Bigg Boss 14 winner said, “Yes, I was offered the show. I didn’t take it up because I had committed to the daily soap Shakti. And then I got COVID. So even if I had taken up the show, I would have to back out.”

Rubina Dilaik further added that she isn’t keen on taking part in KKK 11 in the future too. The reason? She is not comfortable with ‘creepy crawlies,’ aka spiders, cockroaches, beetles, worms and more.

While she sees herself as an unfit contestant, the Shakti actress feels hubby Abhinav Shukla is a perfect choice for KKK. She said, “I’m glad he is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This is a show for someone like him, who is an adventure junkie and I am excited for him. I eagerly wait for his calls in the evening when he tells me what all he has been doing there. He is in a good space and enjoying himself.”

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik made the nation fall in love with them during their appearance on Bigg Boss 14. While in the show, we saw the couple open up about the troubles in their married life and overcome them for a happily-ever-after. The actress is currently recovering from COVID-19 while Abhinav is shooting the show in Cape Town.

Must Read: Arjun Kapoor Subtly Shuts The Gossip Of Him Dating Someone Older With A Son

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube