Rubina Dilaik is one strong-headed lady. And we know this because we have seen her going through the highest of highs and lowest of lows in her career and personal life. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 house and became the winner of the same overcoming all the obstacles in the house. The actress recently revealed her depression phase in life and how she had overcome that.

Rubina entered the BB14 house along with her husband Abhinav Shukla and the couple revealed during one of the episodes that they were on the verge of getting a divorce.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Rubina Dilaik opened up on the initial phase in her career which was nine years ago and said, “Unstable, over-ambitious, insecure, not knowing what to do. Not understanding how to handle professional life with personal life. Away from family, too much into work that did not give me time to make friends. In that situation, you just isolate yourself from the possibility of leading a happy, fulfilled life. That creates lack of empathy towards yourself.”

The actress continued, “You just cannot figure out what is happening. You start thinking ‘why am I irritable, why is there no one around me. Why can I not achieve success’. Too many questions and no answers. There I realised that the problem is somewhere within. There is a lot that I cannot understand, but there is also nobody to guide me. We do not have formal education about it, no one talks about depression.”

Revealing what helped her overcome the depression, Rubina Malik added, “All I had was turning to self-help books, listening to audio tapes. Even asking for a psychologist was tabboo. I looked for it online. I think it was a blessing that work wasn’t that great and relationship was at the lowest and I was looking for something to hold on. I found yoga and meditation. I looked online to understand what was wrong. Thankfully, I figured out.”

