Bigg Boss is very well known for reviving the careers of celebrities. We’ve seen it happening with Dipika Kakkar, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan amongst others. The latest example is BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, who won the last season. The latest development now suggests that the duo is collaborating on a project. Read on for all the details!

Initially, Sidharth was a part of Bigg Boss 14 too. He entered the house as a ‘mentor’ and enjoyed a stint of over 2 weeks. He later even hosted a Weekend Ka Vaar episode as Salman Khan was busy shooting for Radhe. But the Dil Se Dil Tak actor never gelled up really well with Rubina.

Leaving it all behind, rumours suggest that Rubina Dilaik and Sidharth Shukla are now collaborating on a project. The Bigg Boss winners may be working on a music video. The offer has been put up by Zee Music Studious for a song, that will be crooned by Harshdeep Kaur and Ankit Tiwari.

A Rubina Dilaik fan confirmed the news on social media as they wrote, “BIG EXCLUSIVE: @ZeeMusicCompany has approached #SidharthShukla and #RubinaDilaik for a music video which was sung by #AnkitTiwari & #HarshdeepKaur. If all goes well then shooting will start in the second week of April. This can break all the records. #RubiHolics #SidHearts.”

BIG EXCLUSIVE :

@ZeeMusicCompany has approached #SidharthShukla and #RubinaDilaik for a music video which was sung by #AnkitTiwari & #HarshdeepKaur . If all goes well then shooting will start in second week of April. This can break all the records. #RubiHolics #SidHearts — Rubina Dilaik FC 💎 (@FanpageDilaik) March 22, 2021

This could turn out to be a huge deal as both Rubina and Sidharth Shukla would make the best of both worlds! The duo post-Bigg Boss has been enjoying a massive fan base on social media. Every single piece of news related to them trends crazy on Twitter!

On the professional front, Rubina Dilaik was recently seen in a music video alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla. It was for the song Marjaneya, which was sung by Neha Kakkar. The actress is also making a comeback with Shakti and will be seen in a music video with Paras Chhabra.

