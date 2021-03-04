Rubina Dilaik is enjoying newfound fame ever since she won Bigg Boss 14. Months before the show witnessed its grand finale, most were sure that it is the Shakti actress who will bag the winner title. In the 4-month span, we witnessed her glamorous, high-maintenance lifestyle. But did you know, the actress had to sell off her house and property because she couldn’t even afford her EMIs? Read on for details!

It was during her debut TV show Chotti Bahu when Rubina witnessed the dark phase of her life. She wasn’t paid for as many as 9 months despite working day and night. After begging several times and even approaching CINTAA, she got no help.

Rubina Dilaik recalled the phase in an interview with Pinkvilla in 2019. The Bigg Boss 14 winner began, “I even played double roles in harsh conditions, yet I wasn’t paid my dues for the last three months, which were in lakhs. For nine months, I pleaded for my money, went to the actors association for help, but no one cared or helped apart from [making] big fancy promises. I had to sell off my house and property because I couldn’t pay off my EMIs. After crying my heart out, the production house finally called me up for negotiation.”

Rubina Dilaik spoke on the matter of non-payment of dues which largely affected daily wage workers during that time. She added, “Well, this trend (of payment after 90 days) was set long before I got into the industry, and I had to comply because I was fresh off the boat. Later, with an understanding of the work ethics and legal knowledge, I realised that almost 90% of the actors, including me, sign one-sided contracts, favouring the production house. Working for over 12 hours, 30 days a month and being paid after 90 days, and in many cases even more than that, isn’t only unethical but is against working law.”

It’s great to see Rubina come a long way in her career. More power to beauty!

