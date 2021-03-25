Despite being away from the cricketing field, MS Dhoni aka Mahendra Singh Dhoni never fails in grabbing eyeballs. For one or the other reason, he is always amongst the trending topics on social media. Now, he is back at the top and this time it has a connection with his Indian Premier League team, CSK (Chennai Super Kings).
Just a few hours ago, CSK’s official Twitter account unveiled the new jersey of the team through a video. It features none other than captain cool, MS Dhoni. Along with the video, a link for purchasing an official match replica is also shared. Its cost is stated as 1,679 INR.
The important thing about the jersey is that it is made from recycled plastic and has camouflage on its shoulders as a tribute to the Indian armed forces. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab CSK’s official match replica.
Here’s the video ft MS Dhoni below:
Thala Dharisanam! #WearOnWhistleOn with the all new #Yellove! #WhistlePodu 💛🦁
🛒 – https://t.co/qS3ZqqhgGe pic.twitter.com/Gpyu27aZfL
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 24, 2021
Meanwhile, here’s how MS Dhoni and CSK fans are reacting on Twitter:
Camouflage on the Shoulders !!
A Tribute to INDIAN Army 🇮🇳🔥#WhistlePodu | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/ZYpCjZo4FW
— CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) March 24, 2021
CSK Jersey for IPL 2021. 💛 pic.twitter.com/0VIpR8G7LN
— Abhinav (@DeadlyYorkers) March 24, 2021
Dhoni with his new CSK official jersey 😍💛#MSDhoni • @msdhoni • #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/2l6hEsHnxA
— DHONI Era™ 🤩 (@TheDhoniEra) March 24, 2021
MSD launching #CSK New Jersey..🦁💛#WhistlePodu | ,@ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/EYej4QTJka
— CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) March 24, 2021
Did you like the new CSK jersey? Share your views in the comments section below.
