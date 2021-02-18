IPL has a craze of a whole new level in India. When the players of different countries come together to play as a part of state teams, it gives the fans a high of a different kind.

As Indian Premier League gets renewed in India for the new season, the much-awaited auctions happened today. While many old players were bought for huge prices, a newcomer like Arjun Tendulkar also got an entry. The son of Sachin Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians for a base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals created history by paying the highest ever price of Rs 16.25 crores for South African all-rounder Chris Morris. He was followed by Kyle Jamieson who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crores. Glenn Maxwell has also been bought for Rs 14.25 crores by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

According to Hindustan Times, below is the list of 10 most expensively sold IPL players in today’s auction.

1) Chris Morris – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 16.25 crore

2) Kyle Jamieson – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 15 crore

3) Glenn Maxwell – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 14.25 crore

4) Jhye Richardson – Punjab Kings – Rs 14 crore

5) K Gowtham – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 9.25 crore

6) Riley Meredith – Punjab Kings – Rs 8 crore

7) Moeen Ali – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 7 crore

8) Tom Curran – Delhi Capitals – Rs 5.25 crore

9) Nathan Coulter-Nile – Mumbai Indians – Rs 5 crore

10) Shivam Dube – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 4.4 crore

Meanwhile, fans on social media are having fun by sharing hilarious Bollywood, Hollywood & OTT memes related to IPL auction. Take a look at some of the funniest ones below:

All teams owner to Maxwell : yeh season me aap IPL acche se khelenge naa? Le Maxwell – pic.twitter.com/RqWXFCXUpN — Pratap Nandi (@PratapNandi10) February 17, 2021

When arjun Tendulkar's name came in list

Le all team selectors :- pic.twitter.com/1KEwANkov6 — Sudhanshu Kumar Mayank (@imskmayank) February 18, 2021

Pic 1: Maxwell during #IPLAuction Pic 2: Maxwell during IPL Match pic.twitter.com/Lur8AKURBq — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 18, 2021

Pujara and Dhoni comes to bat

Audience- #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/q0RXWdRdXM — Deepash Shukla (@sab_mein_expert) February 18, 2021

"Why on earth every rcb fans wanting him eventhough he flopping every season"😶😶😶 #IPLAuction #Maxwell pic.twitter.com/rZmW7kVAgD — Sarcastic not Toxic (@goatviraat18) February 18, 2021

After buying Chris Morris for 16.25 crores#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/ILqFhcXnu4 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) February 18, 2021

Chris Morris from starting bid of 75 Lakhs and sold at 16.25 Cr#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/6VJ0T78upV — Tinks (@hoiboi_) February 18, 2021

Karun Nair – Unsold

Alex Hales – Unsold

Jason Roy – Unsold

Steve Smith – DC 2.20cr

Evin Lewis – Unsold

Finch – Unsold

Hanuma vihari – unsold

Maxi – RCB 14.25Cr #RCB #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/UtpiZEaidZ — Suresh Kumar (@SureshK95996444) February 18, 2021

Glenn Maxwell's

Performance in IPL vs his buying price.#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/BU55W9ty3I — Navik (@naavwaala) February 18, 2021

Isn’t that funny? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

