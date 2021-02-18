IPL has a craze of a whole new level in India. When the players of different countries come together to play as a part of state teams, it gives the fans a high of a different kind.
As Indian Premier League gets renewed in India for the new season, the much-awaited auctions happened today. While many old players were bought for huge prices, a newcomer like Arjun Tendulkar also got an entry. The son of Sachin Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians for a base price of Rs 20 lakhs.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals created history by paying the highest ever price of Rs 16.25 crores for South African all-rounder Chris Morris. He was followed by Kyle Jamieson who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crores. Glenn Maxwell has also been bought for Rs 14.25 crores by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
According to Hindustan Times, below is the list of 10 most expensively sold IPL players in today’s auction.
1) Chris Morris – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 16.25 crore
2) Kyle Jamieson – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 15 crore
3) Glenn Maxwell – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 14.25 crore
4) Jhye Richardson – Punjab Kings – Rs 14 crore
5) K Gowtham – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 9.25 crore
6) Riley Meredith – Punjab Kings – Rs 8 crore
7) Moeen Ali – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 7 crore
8) Tom Curran – Delhi Capitals – Rs 5.25 crore
9) Nathan Coulter-Nile – Mumbai Indians – Rs 5 crore
10) Shivam Dube – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 4.4 crore
Meanwhile, fans on social media are having fun by sharing hilarious Bollywood, Hollywood & OTT memes related to IPL auction. Take a look at some of the funniest ones below:
#IPLAuction
All teams owner to Maxwell : yeh season me aap IPL acche se khelenge naa?
Le Maxwell – pic.twitter.com/RqWXFCXUpN
— Pratap Nandi (@PratapNandi10) February 17, 2021
#IPLAuction
When arjun Tendulkar's name came in list
Le all team selectors :- pic.twitter.com/1KEwANkov6
— Sudhanshu Kumar Mayank (@imskmayank) February 18, 2021
Pic 1: Maxwell during #IPLAuction
Pic 2: Maxwell during IPL Match pic.twitter.com/Lur8AKURBq
— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 18, 2021
#Maxwell gets highest bid in #IPLAuction .
Other player's to him : pic.twitter.com/ToT0w0pvNn
— Rupak (@tharush_11) February 18, 2021
Pakistan Players watching #IPLAuction be like- pic.twitter.com/5G9MSi8fA4
— त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) February 18, 2021
*CSK match*
Pujara and Dhoni comes to bat
Audience- #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/q0RXWdRdXM
— Deepash Shukla (@sab_mein_expert) February 18, 2021
"Why on earth every rcb fans wanting him eventhough he flopping every season"😶😶😶 #IPLAuction #Maxwell pic.twitter.com/rZmW7kVAgD
— Sarcastic not Toxic (@goatviraat18) February 18, 2021
Harbhajan Singh name comes up for bidding.
CSK Management:#IPL #IPLAuction2021 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/AWQtzx83PZ pic.twitter.com/e07sRfFXkc
— R A J (@reddirajasheker) February 18, 2021
"Jhye Richardson" right now after seeing his price.#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/aAsPDYlBq8
— ⚡Nitu Raj⚡🇮🇳🌼Girl with Cricket Addiction🌼 (@realnituraj) February 18, 2021
After buying Chris Morris for 16.25 crores#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/ILqFhcXnu4
— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) February 18, 2021
Chris Morris from starting bid of 75 Lakhs and sold at 16.25 Cr#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/6VJ0T78upV
— Tinks (@hoiboi_) February 18, 2021
Karun Nair – Unsold
Alex Hales – Unsold
Jason Roy – Unsold
Steve Smith – DC 2.20cr
Evin Lewis – Unsold
Finch – Unsold
Hanuma vihari – unsold
Maxi – RCB 14.25Cr #RCB #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/UtpiZEaidZ
— Suresh Kumar (@SureshK95996444) February 18, 2021
Glenn Maxwell's
Performance in IPL vs his buying price.#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/BU55W9ty3I
— Navik (@naavwaala) February 18, 2021
Moeen Ali to IPL franchise right now – #INDvENG #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/VJnW4lIJh1
— Robisixtree (@RSixtree) February 16, 2021
Isn’t that funny? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.
