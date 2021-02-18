Prabhas is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. The actor shot to fame with S. S. Rajamouli’s epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning, & its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film was a blockbuster and became the first Indian film ever to gross over Rs 1,000 crore in all languages in ten days.

Prabhas is now a global star and one of the highest-paid actors of Indian cinema. He has featured three times in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 since 2015. But not many know that the actor has a fine taste in many expensive things. His car collection is a testament to it. Take a look at his car collection below:

Rolls Royce Phantom

Prabhas is the proud owner of elite Rolls Royce Phantom. The luxury car comes with a price tag of Rs 9 crores. Apart from the Saaho actor, other celebrities who own Rolls Royce Phantom are Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and few more.

Jaguar XJR

Jaguar XJR is one of the expensive fleets of cars owned by the south actor. The luxury car flagship model from the British automobile makers can reach up to 97 km/h (60 mph) from a standstill in 5.6 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 249 km/h (155 mph).

Range Rover

According to Times Of India reports, Prabhas always wanted to have a Range Rover. And after the success of Baahubali, the star gifted himself this car. Reportedly, the car was customised as per his need in the UK and then imported to India.

BMW X3

Prabhas is one of the few celebrities who loves German automobile BMW. He is a proud owner of ritzy BMW X3 that comes with a price tag of Rs 68 Lakhs, as per TOI. The car is the direct competitor to Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC. The luxurious ride features an 8-speed automatic transmission, automatic rain sensors, panoramic sunroof and much more. The King of the South certainly lives the lavish lifestyle.

