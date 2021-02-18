Bollywood star Kajol, who is known for her humour and sarcasm on social media, had a new delight in store for fans on Wednesday. She tweeted a glimpse of the expression on her face when she can’t wait to share a meme!

Kajol shared a photo with actress-director Renuka Shahane where the two look at the screen of Kajol’s phone. “Me when I am all excited to share the meme I loved, with the person right next to me. Don’t we all do the same? #MeWhenI,” Kajol captioned the photo.

Renuka has directed Kajol in the recently released OTT film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. In the film, Kajol shares the screen with actors Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.

Kajol recently shared a funny quip on the idea of sarcasm, along with a funny facial expression of herself. “NATIONAL SARCASM SOCIETY: Like we need ur support” Kajol posted on Instagram.

Kajol shared a poster of a red cow with the words “cash cow” written on it. “If only he was real,” the actress captioned the photo.

Kajol also revealed that she is in a chatty mood for the day. The actress shared a selfie where she is laughing her heart out. “Don’t talk to me coz I will talk to you for two hours and get no work done at all!” Kajol captioned the selfie on Instagram.

Responding to her post, fans expressed that they are in love with her beautiful smile and eager to chat with her all day, forgetting their work.

