Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83, both come from the same camp of Reliance Entertainment. Apart from being one of the producers, the company is also handling distribution for both big-ticket releases. While Akshay’s film has said to be locked for 2nd April i.e. Good Friday holiday, there are still clouds of uncertainty over Ranveer’s sports drama.

Advertisement

A few days back, reports flooded stating the biographical sports drama is being pushed to maintain a healthy gap with Sooryavanshi and to avoid clashes with IPL matches. But as per the latest report, the makers are eyeing to cash in on Cricket loving nations. And for the same, they are waiting to COVID situation get normal.

Advertisement

As per Mid Day, the makers of 83 are specifically waiting for an improvement of COVID situation in the UK. “Since the 1983 Prudential Cup was held in England and Wales, the makers have been counting on a warm response from the Indian diaspora in the UK. Additionally, they were targeting a wide release across 80 to 100 countries where cricket is immensely popular. With the UK under lockdown and several countries reeling under the pandemic, the team has decided to push the film’s release to June, for the time being,” reveals the source.

As of now, Ranveer Singh‘s 83 is reportedly scheduled for June as the situation is expected to get better.

“It will be an injustice to not release 83 in countries, like the United Kingdom, which love cricket but are still under lockdown. Since the event happened in the UK, it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t release it there. The movie has a global appeal and we want all the international cricket markets to open up before we release it,” the source added further.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Takes 6 Lakhs & Quits The Show?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube