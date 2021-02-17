Every box office enthusiast would be well aware of the date 21st December 2018. The day witnessed a high voltage clash between Yash starrer KGF Chapter 1 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Earlier touted to be a one-sided sweep, later turned out into an intense competition.

To be honest, KGF was in no news earlier but it was Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment’s entry as Hindi version’s distributor that ignited the buzz. As we all know, Farhan and Shah Rukh are close friends for a long time, his killing of Zero’s solo release plans raised eyeballs.

Post then, until the completion of the first week, Shah Rukh Khan‘s film dominated the Hindi version of Yash starrer. But from the second week onwards, tables were turned as KGF Chapter 1 put more numbers than Zero. At the end of theatrical run, SRK’s film was declared as flop while Sandalwood film was a huge hit.

During one of Yash interviews, the actor was asked about the same box office clash and his reaction was priceless. Especially, his words for Shah Rukh Khan were gold.

He said, “I feel we have done a better work or maybe people are liking this kind of films so that doesn’t mean that I become greater than somebody or somebody becomes less. It is not nice to say that… Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and he has done amazing job….has been entertaining us for many years,” as reported by Deccan Herald.

Well, that all was a part of history but now, the Sandalwood origin actor is nowhere restricted to one particular state as his Rocky saga has fetched him PAN appeal. He’ll be next seen in KGF Chapter 2 which is currently the most awaited film in India. It releases on 16th July 2021.

