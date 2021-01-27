KGF Chapter 2 is enjoying a lot of social media buzz. Ever since the announcement of the sequel of Yash starrer was made, fans went gaga! Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will also be seen in prominent roles. With everything on the right track, there comes another good news. Farhan Akhtar has brought the Hindi rights at a whopping price! Read on for all the scoop.

For the unversed, KGF Chapter 1 was a riot amongst the masses. The film was a major box office success. The Prashanth Neel starrer made 43.9 crores in the Hindi belt.

Now, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani led Excel Entertainment is said to have brought the Hindi rights to the film. And it costed them a whopping 90 crores! A source close to SpotboyE reveals the same as, “When KGF was made we were not even thinking of a Hindi version. It was done at the last minute and sold to Excel for peanuts. Now things are very different. The investment for the sequel is at least 7 times more than the original. Of course, Excel has had to pay a lot more this time. Isn’t that fair?”

Talking about the response to KGF Chapter 2 teaser, the source added, “This is bigger than anything he had ever anticipated. Yash and his director Prashanth Neel are stunned by the response. Fans of KGF want more. Yash and Prashanth are now planning to release another teaser in the next few weeks. Also, the release plans for KGF Chapter just got bigger.”

Clearly, the Yash starrer is getting bigger and better than ever! It seems a blockbuster is on the cards and we’re super excited. How about y’all?

