Karan Johar is a hit filmmaker, an entertainer and a helping hand in Bollywood. He has provided a platform to many aspiring actors like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Shanaya Kapoor amongst others. But one thing that has constantly been a talking point around him, is his s*xual preferences. So much that, he has even been multiple times linked up with superstar Shah Rukh Khan!

Advertisement

As most know, SRK and Karan have worked on multiple successful projects together. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil are amongst other biggest proofs! On the personal front, the duo is more like brothers and have always had each other’s back.

Advertisement

But there remained multiple times when Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have been s*xually linked. Once a reporter while asking about their camaraderie even termed it ‘anokha rishta.’ The Takht maker had opened up about being hurt over the same in his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy.

Karan Johar had written, “There has been so much conjecture about my se*uality. For heaven’s sake, for years there were rumours about Shah Rukh and me. And I was traumatized by it. I was on a show on a Hindi channel, and I was asked about Shah Rukh. ‘Yeh anokha rishta hai aap ka,’ the interviewer said. He worded it in such a way that I got really angry. I said, ‘If I asked you if you are sleeping with your brother, how will you feel?’ So he said, ‘What do you mean?’”

He continued, “’How can you ask me this question?’ I said, ‘How could you ask me this question?’ For me, no matter what ups and downs Shah Rukh and I have been through, he is a father figure, an older brother to me. For me to look at him in that way or be subjected to those rumours was just ridiculous. But it didn’t bother him. He said, ‘People talk nonsense, and if a man does not have an extramarital affair, he is supposed to be gay.'”

Karan Johar even expressed his disappointment over the regressive thought on our country on homose*uality. Hopefully, we’ve come a long way today!

Must Read: Saina Box Office Predictions: Opens This Friday, Relies On Word Of Mouth



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube