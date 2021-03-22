Ever since the new star kid, Shanaya Kapoor has made her debut on Instagram, fans have been going gaga about her looks, her dancing moves and everything else. The one question that arose in almost every mind was when this kid would make her Bollywood debut? Well, Karan Johar has an announcement to make, and this is an answer to all those wondering about the debut.

KJo recently announced the name of new talents who are joining the Dharma family. After Tripty Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa and Lakshya, now it is the turn of Shanaya, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, to join the Dharma Cornerstone Agency as their new talent.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Karan Johar revealed that Shanaya Kapoor has not only joined the agency but will also make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions. He wrote, “Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! Watch this space for film details!!!”

Well, we all knew that this is going to happen one day. Shanaya Kapoor was always meant to make her debut and walk-in her parents’ footsteps, but launching under Karan Johar’s big banner is a great deal.

Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) is all set to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will drive collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country. Rajeev Masand, the former journalist, now steps in as the COO at Dharma Productions and Cornerstone’s latest venture – Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

Well, for the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor already made a small cameo in Mom Maheep’s Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. If that was not enough, she has some behind the camera experience as well. She was one of the assistants on Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl. How excited are you for her debut?

