Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra most recently decided to give a lovely tribute to her inspiration India cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actor in a photo decided to replicate the star Indian cricket player and was dressed in the sports uniform for the same.

The photo that she shared has her in a make-up many shades darker than her real colour, and that did not go well with the netizens. The post that had a long note for Jhulan, did get a nod and appreciation from the cricketer, and Aahana was elated. But lesser did she know that she was fast heading towards a backlash. Read in to know everything you want to.

Sharing the pictures dressed as Jhulan Goswami, Aahana Kumra remembered meeting her in person and the aura she felt. Kumra wrote, “No I’m not promoting any film. This is purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships and her passion for the sport!”

Aahana Kumra added, “@jhulangoswami fondly called jhulan di by all her team mates is loved and admired by all the members of the Indian women’s cricket team! This photo series is my tribute to her and hopefully as actresses one day we can all break stereo types and be the best versions of ourselves by telling the greatest stories!! @jhulangoswami thank you for your story! And I wish and pray the best for you forever! Your fan! AK.”

But the post soon garnered some negative criticism as netizens called out Aahana Kumra’s decision to go dark. A user wrote, “What a shame that you need such make up to depict that character which is not even looking convincing. Infact it’s ridiculing the person who is a legend.”

Another wrote, “What a tribute by coloring yourself black … Not to 1 percent you show any resemblance to her so is it a tribute or invitation for directors to direct a film on her and cast you as main lead or are just making fun of her?”

