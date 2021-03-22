Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma welcomed baby Vamika on January 11, and have been at parenting duties ever since. While they keep sharing the adorable chronicles on social media, they had one request to their ardent followers, the paparazzi. Anushka and Virat had requested them not to click Vamika and they will themselves provide them with her glimpses when the time is right.

But turns out a paparazzi head called in for a backlash with his latest move. The person in question here shared a few pictures of Anushka, Virat and Vamika from the airport, and that has brought him criticism. The photos were taken when the family with other cricketers and their families were heading to Pune for the series with England. Read on to know everything and also catch the reactions.

The paparazzi, while sharing the photos, made it quite clear that they were taken by someone at the airport, and not by him or his associates. But that did not stop people from backlashing him. In the photos, Anushka Sharma was seen walking with Vamika in her arms, while Virat Kohli was handling the luggage. Calling out the paps in general, there were many comments that reminded them that the couple had requested to not click Vamika or post about her.

A comment on the post having Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with Vamika read, “From the start of her pregnancy, all they wanted was privacy. They share all their lives with you people. You harass them in roads and they still stop and give you pose so you can earn money on their expanse. But still, they requested you all to give their child some privacy. And you can’t give them this. Shame on Bhayani and every other paparazzi. You people really are the worst people in the entertainment industry.”

Another wrote, “You people literally don’t have any manners Or self-respect. Even when they ask you not to post any pictures with their baby, that too with such a kind gesture and presents. You guys were terrible.”

