Mumbai Saga came on its own on Sunday by bringing in 3.52 crores. This is a jump of over 40% for the film when compared to Saturday collections of 2.40 crores. There was a scare of sorts when the numbers on the second day had dipped from Friday (2.82 crores) and though that wasn’t really surprising considering the restrictions running currently, for those backing the film it wasn’t a happy sight. Hence, one wondered how Sunday would turn out to be.

However, the film has seen a turnaround on the third day and that’s a positive sign since the situation had not got any better across the country as far as theatrical showcasing was concerned. It’s the masses which have been keeping the footfalls rolling for his John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer and as a result single screens are finding better traction.

While the overall collections now stand at 8.74 crores, it now has to be seen how does Monday turn out to be for the Sanjay Gupta directed film Mumbai Saga as the Saturday dip was disheartening but then the Sunday trending indicates good hold.

The conventional way of film business on weekends and weekdays before the pandemic isn’t quite the barometer now for the films that are releasing now, especially with things changing on a day by day basis. All that one hopes is that the collections settle down from this point on and allow Mumbai Saga a neat run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

