Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor of his own league. Away from the rat race in Bollywood, the actor keeps working at his own pace and bringing out something fresh. His upcoming Anek with Anubhav Sinha is expected to be one such different subject. It was the day before yesterday, the film wrapped up. And guess what, it has already marked its name in a unique feat list that is dominated by Kartik Aaryan.

Here we are speaking of the list which has Bollywood films to be completed in a less number of days. It’s dominated by Kartik Aaryan who wrapped up his Dhamaka in mere 10 days. Earlier too, we have discussed the list of such movies and now, Anek too has made its place. Interestingly, it’s Ayushmann‘s 3rd film on the list.

Have a look at Bollywood films that wrapped up in the least number of days:

Anek

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek is at the 8th spot on the list. For the unversed, it went on floors on 2nd February 2021 and wrapped up on 19th March. It got completed in just 46 days.

Ki & Ka

This Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film is at the 7th place. Directed by R Balki, the film was completed in a month and a half i.e. 45 days.

Article 15

6th on the list and Ayushmann Khurrana’s 2nd. It was the first collaboration between Anubhav Sinha and the actor. The film was completed in just 39 days.

Housefull 3

Akshay Kumar led Housefull 3 is a big surprise on the list. Place at 5th position, despite all the grandeur, the film was shot in just 38 days.

Jolly LLB 2 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns

It’s a tie for 4th place between Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan. Both Jolly LLB 2 and Tanu Weds Manu Returns were completed in just 30 days.

Gulabo Sitabo

Another Ayushmann Khurrana starrer on the list! The film also had Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role. It was wrapped up in just 22 days.

Haraamkhor

It was a low budgeted film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi. It was made in just 16 days.

Dhamaka

And as mentioned above, Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka is at the top spot. Directed by Neerja fame, Ram Madhvani, the film has been shot in just 10 days and will be releasing soon.

