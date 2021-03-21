Shankar is one of the maverick filmmakers of the Indian film industry. Each and every superstar, irrespective of the language barrier, wants to work with him, given his vision and out-of-the-box concepts. Seems like Ranveer Singh is one such lucky star. It was in the last month, he met the 2.0 director, thus paving a way for the unique collaboration. Now, if reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani has made it as a leading lady in the same project.

Kiara has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, especially after the success of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The actress who is already a part of multiple projects is said to be now on board for Shankar’s next.

If everything works out at a brisk pace, the project is said to go on floors very soon and we’ll be getting a new pair to see in the form of Kiara Advani and Ranveer Singh. Exciting, isn’t it?

Kiara Advani already has biggies like Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, during the promotions of Indoo Ki Jawani, Kiara and Aditya Seal shared some fun secrets with us during an exclusive conversation. From sharing how none of them auditioned for their roles to the cast revealing if they’ve been on any dating apps – the interaction was a blast.

We asked them to pick a contemporary that they would die to have a match. To this, Kiara Advani initially asked if she should really say it out loud! The Indoo Ki Jawani actor began blushing before finally commenting, “Obviously he’s not a contemporary but senior (laughing). I would join Tinder for Hrithik Roshan. He’s not going to be on Tinder for sure. I’ll have to maybe find a fake Hrithik. But if the ‘real’ Hrithik Roshan is there, then it’s worth being in Tinder.”

