Kiara Advani has become one of the most prominent names in the Bollywood industry in recent years. With some amazing movies in her filmography including Guilty, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh and Laxmii, the actress has made a mark for herself in the industry. And as far as her dating life is concerned, the 28-year-old actress is spilling beans about her last date and we guess it was with heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara and Sid were spotted exiting the airport together back in January after their trip to the Maldives that left the fans with a hint.

If the rumour-mill is to be believed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are reportedly dating. The two actors will also be seen in Shershah together which is scheduled to release in July this year.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Kiara revealed the details about the last time she went on a date and said, “Last time I went on a date was… It was sometime this year. And it’s been only two months for this year, so you do the math.”

Meanwhile, back in January Kiara Advani shared a picture of herself wearing a bright yellow shirt which was later seen on Sidharth Malhotra while he was papped exiting the Mumbai airport. Fans were convinced that the duo is dating and this is a confirmation that all of them were waiting for.

Also a while ago, Kiara Advani got into a fun conversation with us where we asked her to pick a contemporary that she would die to have a match with. To this, Advani initially asked if she should really say it out loud! The Indoo Ki Jawani actor began blushing before finally commenting, “Obviously he’s not a contemporary but senior (laughing). I would join Tinder for Hrithik Roshan. He’s not going to be on Tinder for sure. I’ll have to maybe find a fake Hrithik. But if the ‘real’ Hrithik Roshan is there, then it’s worth being in Tinder.”

Haha, that would be fun!

