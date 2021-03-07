Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui back in May 2020 dominated all the mainstream headlines when the latter filed for a divorce. The row turned out to be the biggest controversy of the times, and she even went on to make some shocking allegations on the actor and his family. Turned out the Aaliya was back in the headlines.

If you have been away from the news for a while, Aaliya Siddiqui has recently taken back the divorce case. In her interview, she called Nawazuddin’s change in behaviour the reason behind her move of withdrawing the case. Turns out the actor has now decided to open up about the same and says nothing changes between them and she is still the mother to his children. Read on to know what the actor has to say about the same.

As per Bollywood Life about Aaliya Siddiqui taking back the divorce case, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “I prefer not to talk about my personal life, and I have never spoken ill of anyone. I don’t let negativity and hatred get to me. She is still the mother of my children, and we have shared a decade of our life together. I will always support her no matter what. Mera farz banta hai ke main unka khayal rakhu (It is my responsibility to provide for them). Aaliya and I are not on the same page, we may not agree with each other, but our children have always been my priority.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui added, “They should not suffer because of us. Rishtey bante bighadte rehte hai, unka asar bacchon pe nahi hona chahiye (Relationships have their ups and downs, but that shouldn’t affect the children). I want to be a good father. Insaniyat hi sab kuch hai. Pehle achhe insaan bano (Humanity is everything, we must all strive to be good humans). Lately, we have seen so much suffering; if the pandemic can’t change you for the better, nothing will. I’ll always be there for them. And each one of us needs to introspect.”

Aaliya Siddiqui in her notice had said that if them being together is in the benefit of her children, she wants to do it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

