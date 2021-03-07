Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made superstar but never fails to mention his fans and parents in his blessings. Even though SRK’s parents have left him in his early years, he has a connection with them and as shared by him, he communicates with them by offering a prayer.

Now, a few pictures are doing rounds all over the internet that features SRK in a white shirt and black pants. He is seen offering prayers. For those who don’t know, those pictures are from Delhi’s cemetery and SRK was spotted offering prayers to his parents, Mir Taj Mohammed Khan and Lateef Fatima Khan. For the unversed, Khan visits his parents’ grave by taking off some time no matter how busy he is.

Meanwhile, on several occasions, Shah Rukh Khan has spoken on being feeling lonely after the death of his parents and wish they could have lived more to see their son becoming a superstar.

One such occasion was during the promotions of Hichki when Rani Mukerji interviewed Shah Rukh Khan. She asked him about the biggest Hichki (hiccup) moment of life. There Khan spoke about the death of his parents. He said, “My greatest ‘Hichki moment’ is the death of my parents. I was 15 when my father passed away and 26 when my mother passed away. It was very sad for us. The empty house without my parents used to come to bite us (Shah Rukh and his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan). The loneliness, pain and sadness of the loss of both my parents, could have been overwhelming enough to take over my life wholly.”

“I decided to overcome this Hichki moment by letting acting fill up my entire life. My parents went away suddenly. We got to know they had cancer and within two and a half months, they were gone,” Shah Rukh Khan added.

