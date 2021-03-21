Mumbai Saga Box Office: John Abraham led film had taken a brave step of arriving in theatres despite the prevailing conditions. In the process, it is battling night curfews and weekend lockdown, a scenario that was not as grim when the decision to move from OTT to theatrical release was taken. Of course, the decision could have been possibly reversed earlier this week as well but then the makers chose to stick their neck out and take the plunge.

Advertisement

As a result, the collections are lower than optimal and not as much as the team of Sanjay Gupta and Bhushan Kumar must have envisaged even after taking the pandemic situation into consideration.

On Saturday, Mumbai Saga collected 2.40 crores and that’s a drop when compared to Friday numbers of 2.82 crores. Ideally, one would have expected some kind of jump but then these are unpredictable times and it’s taking a lot to get audience footfalls back.

Advertisement

Trending

Mumbai Saga currently stands at 5.22 crores and one now waits to see the kind of collections that action drama sees today. For this genre, the late evening and night shows in any case see a dip on Sundays even during regular days and hence all eyes would be on how morning and afternoon shows pan out.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Roohi Box Office Day 10: Grows On 2nd Saturday, Set To Cross 20 Crores Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube