Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi is managing to find an audience for itself. On its second Saturday, the film brought in 96 lakhs more. This, after the film had brought in 72 lakhs a day before. That’s a growth of over 30% and given the current uncertain times when any jump in numbers is most welcome, it is good to see Hardik Mehta directed film coming close to the 1 crore mark for its daily numbers.

It has to be seen if the film manages to go past the 1 crore mark today. Last weekend, the film had grown on Sunday as well and today is comparatively an easier day when compared to yesterday where there was also a T20 match between India and England. On Sundays, typically footfalls reduce during late evening and night shows, and that’s not as much of a problem now because in any case there are night curfews as well as weekend lockdown at certain centres.

So far, Roohi has collected 19.11 crores and even by conservative estimates, it should go on to touch the 20 crores totally by the time the weekend is through.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

