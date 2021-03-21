Saiyami Kher misses the beach life
Actress Saiyami Kher shared beach vibes with fans on Saturday, along with a bikini snapshot.

Saiyami wears a green two-piece with a black ripped shrug as she strikes a pose kneeling on the sand with the sea and distant hills in the background. The actress looks sultry gorgeous with her damp hair kept open.

“Majorly miss the beach life,” Saiyami Kher captioned the image.

Saiyami, who made her Bollywood debut with “Mirzya”, later worked in the web series “Breathe: Into The Shadows” and the digitally-released films “Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai” and “Unpaused“.

Saiyami’s next release is the Telugu action-thriller “Wild Dog”, co-starring Nagarjuna and Dia Mirza.

