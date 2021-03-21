Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are currently in the soup. The COVID situation has taken over the sets of the show. First, it was Mayur Vakani who got contracted the virus recently. Later it was his wife, who had tested positive as well. Mandar Chandwadkar has been diagnosed positive too. Ex TMKOC member Gurucharan Singh is now sending his best wishes to Bhide.

For the unversed, Gurucharan left Taarak Mehta amid the pandemic. Not much has been revealed behind the reason, but it was him as well as Neha Mehta (Anjali Bhabi) who bid goodbye to the show. The actor played the role of Mr. Sodhi in the show and was loved by the viewers. It is Balwinder Singh Suri who is now playing the titular role.

Gurucharan Singh took to his Instagram and shared a screenshot of his video call with Mandar Chandwadkar. He captioned the post, “Mandy: Mandar D great 🙏 Get WeLL SooN n Lots of Prayers Shikshak Bhau”

Check out the post shared by Gurucharan Singh below:

Samay Shah who plays the role of Goli even took to the comment section and shared a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Mandar Chandwadkar yesterday shared a video on Instagram and confirmed that he has been tested positive. In the video, he says that he’s asymptomatic, fit and fine. He also urged everyone to not take the virus lightly and follow all guidelines properly.

Mandar Chandwadkar captioned the video, “Guys do take care of yourself plz plz wear mask n maintain social distance.. i am asymptomatic and shall resume work very soon.. till then take care n be safe.”

