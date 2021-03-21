Post Bigg Boss 14, all eyes are now on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The makers are on a location recce to find the perfect place to take their stunt-based reality show to another level. Along with that, list of probable contestants is already out. We previously reported to you about Shefali Jariwala, Sharad Malhotra amongst others being approached for the show.

Advertisement

From Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes to Mohit Malik & Rahul Vaidya, check out the latest entrants in the list:

Erica Fernandes

Advertisement

Erica Fernandes was last seen in Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. The Ekta Kapoor show starred her opposite Parth Samthaan. The show went off-air amidst the pandemic, and the actress has been missing from the screens. Given her massive fan base, we’re sure she must have been approached by many creators. But is it Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 that’s on her mind? Only time will tell.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya has been creating a lot of noise since his Bigg Boss 14 stint. The singer ended up as the runner up of the show. It was recently rumoured that he is singing a romantic track in Salman Khan starrer Radhe. Rumours are now rife that he has been approached for KKK11 as well. His best friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have previously been a part of the show, so will he experience the stunt-based show too now?

Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan was a huge name in Bigg Boss 14. The Kkavyanjali actor was known as the lone wolf but his professional commitments changed the game for him. He had to come out of the house. But never say never! After being contacted by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 makers, will Eijaz enter the show and finally gain his first reality show victory? We’re already excited!

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli is currently in isolation as she recently contracted coronavirus. But recently, the aspiring actress herself sparked rumours when she confirmed that she’s doing another reality show. It will be interesting to see her passion for the victory against the deadly stunts!

Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik has previously been a part of reality shows as well. After Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikha Jaa, the Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann actor has now been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He will be an exciting entry to Rohit Shetty’s show.

Previously, we had informed to you about Urvashi Dholakia, Shefali Jariwala being the two ladies who have almost given their nod to the show. Sharad Malhotra, on the other hand, refused the show reportedly!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14’s Arshi Khan To Go The Shehnaaz Gill Way, To Have Her Swayamvar On National TV?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube