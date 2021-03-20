Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been our source of entertainment for more than a decade. The show stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha amongst others who’re all, always at their iconic best. But one person missing from the screens is Disha Vakani. Will our Dayaben never mark her return? Below is the latest update that we’ve learnt!

Dayaben always managed to bring a smile on our faces. Be it her ‘Hey maa mataji’ or ‘Tapu ke papa’, till date, it feels like nobody can do it like Disha. The actress took a maternity break back from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017. Ever since, there has been sign of her return multiple times, but nothing really happened. What has been cooking behind the scene all this while?

A source close to the show informs, “After the maternity break, there definitely had been talks regarding the perfect plot to return. Producers had been in touch with Disha and there were some on-going negotiations that were being worked upon. But unfortunately, things did not materialize and Disha decided to quit.”

“It has been long known to the director and producers that Disha Vakani is not returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The reason behind them not announcing it officially remains a confusion even to many of us,” added the source.

We wish this was false, but it seems our Dayaben has truly bid goodbye to Taarak Mehta after all.

Recently, the makers hinted at Disha Vakani’s return when they sent a handwritten note by Dayaben via Sunderlal to Jethalal (Dilip Joshi). Many thought that the wait was over, but alas! It only remained a TRP tactic.

