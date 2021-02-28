Several TV shows and movies have addressed different social issues with their content – and Sab TV’S Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was no different. One of the longest-running shows on Indian television, it once dealt with the issue of child marriage and saw actor Bhavya Gandhi aka Tipendra Gada (Tapu), as a groom. Read on to know more.

In one of its earlier episodes (a good number of years ago), the show‘s lead child character Tapu was wed to another young character Tina on Champaklal and Daya’s insistence.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu made us laugh with his antics and dialogues for years, and we were all shocked when we saw him as a child groom. Initially, we didn’t know why child marriage was shown in the show, but later the reason behind it came to light.

This TMKOC episode in question had Champaklal (Amit Bhatt) and Daya (Disha Vakani) adamant about getting Tapu married. So much so that they set their eyes on Tina – a well-born and brought-up girl – as their daughter-in-law. Assuming this is a perfect match for Tapu, they arranged Tapu and Tina’s marriage only to backfire on them and make us laugh.

When Tina first entered the Gada house, everyone was excited, except Jethalal as he didn’t like it. The new bahu not only looks sweet but had way too many questions with regards to the reasons behind following certain rituals. Check out the video here:

While their dreams were finally crashed in the end, we are happy they dealt with the topic in the show. They were giving us another reason to love it.

