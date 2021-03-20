Nia Sharma is known to do things that are out of the box. She created a hell lot of noise for her quirky acts. Way before cinema and OTT became ‘comfortable’ with the s*xuality content, the actress had already been a part of it. Yes, we’re talking about her act in Twisted and the much-talked-about lesbian kiss.

Twisted marked the OTT debut for Nia. She played the leading role of Nia Sharma in the show that also starred Namit Khanna, Tia Bajpai amongst others. Breaking all the stereotypes, she agreed to be a part of a lovemaking scene with co-actress Isha Sharma.

Nia Sharma is now revealing her experience of the intimate scene. During her interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Naagin actress revealed, “I did Twisted when OTT platforms were in the initial stage. Today OTT is booming and how! But back then when I signed Twisted, it wasn’t so popular. When people got to know about the love-making scenes, there was a lot of buzz about the series which worked in the favour of the project. Honestly, I was a bit nervous to kiss a girl. Post that scene, I have come to believe that kissing a boy is a lot better.”

Just not that, Nia Sharma also revealed that she is dating. The actress went onto add that she doesn’t believe in making her love life a ‘media relationship.

“I have not been fortunate enough to have relationships that would last long, and that’s why I don’t want to put anything out there before I’m extremely sure about it. I have seen lovey-dovey couples breaking up after being so out there in the media and social media. Having said that, I wouldn’t want to demean the couples who share such pictures. It’s just that I do not prefer the same, and my man also doesn’t like that. Personally, I don’t want to make my relationship a ‘media relationship’. First, I would want to see how the relationship turns out, and after being sure, I can probably announce about the same,” Nia Sharma concluded.

