Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has aced the gangster films is Bollywood for as long as we can think. The filmmaker has films like Shootout At Lokhandwala, Kaante, Musafir to his credit. Gupta is currently gearing up for Mumbai Saga that hits theatres today (March 19). The film is his comeback to the world of gangsters and stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Amid that, the filmmaker exclusively joined Koimoi for a chat ahead of the release of his ambitious gangster saga. While talking about the film, the filmmaker also shed light on his stand in the OTT over the big screen debate and spoke about his love for the big screen. Sanjay Gupta said he doesn’t find anything cinematic in the web show and below is what exactly he has to say about the same.

Sanjay Gupta, in our exclusive conversation, was asked if the absence of censorship on OTT lures him to make projects there. The filmmaker says it doesn’t. Instead, he is against the nudity and profanity present there. Gupta compared the current content with the crime classics and asked if there was any nudity or vulgarity in them?

Sanjay Gupta said, “No not at all. See, when you say OTT and all of that, yes the only freedom that they have is there is no censorship. Does that mean you put in sex and profanity when it isn’t needed? Or vulgarity or nudity? Let me name my greatest crime films of all time. The Godfather, The Untouchables, Heat, what nudity was there in these films. Just because you are making a film about crime, you need to resort to it. And the other thing is when you talk about the OTT shows, they may have a little more liberty, but tell me one thing, do you see any of those shows and feel like there is anything cinematic in those? That oh my god, I would want to see it on the big screen. It’s not”

Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta added, “They are designed and executed in a certain way for an audience that is watching them on laptops or TV sets. And when you are creating something for the large screen, it is a completely different mind-set. Like they say, Television is a medium of close-ups. So yeah, I don’t even see them as competition. They are there, it’s entertaining but they are not cinematic.”

When further probed if he will never switch to the OTT world, Sanjay Gupta said, “As long as I am getting to make movies, why would I want to switch. The day I am not getting work, I will definitely give that a thought. My point is, as long as you are getting an opportunity to make films, why the hell will you make anything else.”

