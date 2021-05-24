Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the perfect couples of the glamour world. Their dating was perfect, their wedding was perfect, and now they have a perfect happy family. Many people dream of having a love story like theirs. But did you know the Indian cricketer was dating a Brazilian actress before the PK actress?

Yes! You heard that right, Virat was head over heels in love with a Brazilian actor, and her name is Izabelle Leite. She has even acted in Indian films, and some pictures of former lovers are going viral on the internet. Keep scrolling further to have a look at them.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Virat Kohli dated Izabelle Leite for two years before getting into a relationship with Anushka Sharma. The Brazilian actor made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Talaash. She has also acted in several other Hindi and Telugu releases over a period of the last decade.

Check out the pictures of Virat Kohli and Izabelle Leite that some fans have posted on Twitter below:

virat kohli and izabelle leite.

guys u well kno about her <3 pic.twitter.com/5Afd46FoMZ — ƔiгAt υnmυkt høℓi¢s (@_CrazyFans) March 20, 2013

Photo of Virat Kohli's Girlfriend Izabelle Leite .(Brazilian Model) pic.twitter.com/3VvPNGCn3L — Sagar Khandelwal (@Khandelw13Sagar) June 3, 2013

The two look so happy in each other’s company. We wonder what will Anushka’s reaction to these pictures be?

Talking about Izabelle Leite’s body of work has also appeared in a very famous music video called ‘Lahore’ with Guru Randhawa. Some of her films include Sixteen and Purani Jeans. Her last release so far was a Telugu romantic drama called ‘World Famous Lover’ co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, where she played a crucial part in one of the many stories within the film.

Whereas Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying parenthood as they welcomed their first baby girl Vamika in January into their lives. What do you think about these old pictures which are going viral now? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

