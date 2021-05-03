Guru Randhawa Invents A New Style Of Pronouncing Urvashi Rautela's Surname

Actress Urvashi Rautela is grabbing all eyeballs for her new music video with Guru Randhawa recently. The song has garnered a lot of appreciation and it is loved by many. On Monday she posted an Instagram video clip of the popular singer Randhawa saying her surname in an unusual manner.

Urvashi worked on Guru’s new music video “Doob gaye” and the clip is to be from the set of the song.

Advertisement

In the clip, Guru Randhawa is seen pointing at Urvashi Rautela and pronouncing the word “Rautela” with what appears to be a touch of comic swag.

“Is that a new style of pronouncing my surname Guru,” Urvashi Rautela wrote as a caption with emojis of question marks and a lopsided grin.

“Doob gaye” has garnered over 40 million views on YouTube since it dropped on April 29.

The song, composed by noted singer B Praak and written by Jaani, is directed by Remo D’Souza. Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa’s ‘Doob Gaye’ video crosses 33 million views on YouTube. This itself shows how much fans loved it.

Have you seen the video yet? What are your views about it?

Must Read: Radhe: Salman Khan’s Film Gets The Censor Certificate & Its Duration Sets An Interesting Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube