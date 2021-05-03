Bollywood fans are super excited for Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai to release with in the next ten days. While the film will be releasing in theatres as well as on OTT and DTH platforms, we now hear the film has been granted its CBFC certification.

Besides shedding light on which audience can view the film, the certificate also reveals how long the film will run. And, the duration will shock all Bhai fans who want to see him for an extended amount in the new film.

As per a recent Bollywood Hungama report, Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai has secured a censor certificate. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the film with a U/A certificate. The site also reported that the board handed over the censor certificate to the makers on April 26, more than two weeks before the film’s release.

Talking about the duration of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, the Salman Khan starrer is said to be just below 2 hours long. The film is 114 minutes long, that is, 1 hour 54 minutes only! Interestingly, this duration makes Radhe the shortest Salman Khan has starred in recently.

In a career spanning over three decades, the actor has starred in just 2 films that had a run time of less than two hours – Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009) and Marigold (2007). Both films were around 1 hour 50 minutes long.

Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will have a hybrid release by being available in theatres on OTT and DTH platforms together on May 13, 2021. Besides Salman Khan, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios and produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production.

