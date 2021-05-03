The release of ‘Toofaan’, the inspirational sports drama produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & Farhan Akhtar which is to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video has now been pushed keeping the current scenario of the pandemic in view and ensuring the safety of all until normalcy is restored.

Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures made a significant statement on their social media today and urged everyone to “stay home, stay safe and stay united”.

The makers of Toofaan wrote, “The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic.

In light of the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and helping the wider community.

Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan‘ until the situation improves.”

“We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time.”

“Please continue to observe -Appropriate Behaviour. Also, please register and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind.”

As stated, the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases around the country is the concern of the hour and this step by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures is a welcomed step, despite the excitement around the project.

