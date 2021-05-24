Over the past two months, one Indian web show that has caught the frenzy of the youngsters is the country is TVF’s Aspirants. While the Arunabh Kumar created show has managed to garner some amazing reviews and massive love, seems like it has now fallen in the lap of controversy. An author has accused the makers of plagiarism.

Yes, you read that right. Aspirants that has been trending on YouTube, for the past few weeks, has been accused of plagiarism by Nilotpal Mrinal. As per the author, the makers have illegally adapted parts of the show from his Sahitya Akademi Award-winning book Dark Horse. Mrinal has spoken about the same in length. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Sharing his side of the story in the Aspirants row in a long social media post, Nilotpal Mrinal said the makers picked up 30 per cent from his book and made the show. He wrote, “Have shared Arunabh’s (creator of Aspirants) photo and details of the meeting with him to prove that he knew me as the writer of Dark Horse and was also aware of my interests to make a film based on the book.” Mrinal even said that he is going to initiate a legal action against TVF.

Speaking to Aajtak, Nilotpal Mrinal clarified his calling out, and also made it clear that the makers have allegedly picked up only 30 per cent of his book. He said, “Through Aajtak I want to clarify that TVF used 30 per cent part from my book Dark Horse and improvised on it to make 100 per cent of their web series Aspirants. Therefore, all the episodes of the web series are part of my book. In my Facebook post I have said this clearly. I don’t know why is there a confusion about it.”

He added, “I watched Aspirants when it released, and I realised from the first episode that the content for the series has been stolen from my book. After watching all the five episodes of the series, I was sure that the makers of Aspirants have stolen the soul of my book to make the web series.”

Meanwhile, TVF has also issued a statement regarding Nilotpal Mrinal’s claims. They wrote, “TVF is a creator-centric orgzanization which has been nurturing writers since inception and takes their rights very seriously. A social media post has alleged that our show ‘Aspirants’ has been inspired from another literary work. The Company has received a notice in this regard and we will fully cooperate to investigate the matter.”

TVF’s Aspirants features Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja in pivotal roles. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and other news from the entertainment world.

