Goenka House Is Celebrating Again! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Sirat & Ranveer’s Haldi Brings Back Happiness – Pics Inside!

Sirat and Ranveer’s big day is almost here in Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”. At the mehndi celebration, while Ranveer’s sister brought mehndi for Sirat, his father’s surprise visit shocked everyone. Though Ranveer and Sirat made it very clear that they don’t want any nuisance at their wedding this time, his father was not one to listen and said that his opinion about Sirat remains the same.

Advertisement

Scared that Ranveer’s father might create a scene this time too, Sirat tells Kartik that they can’t have the wedding at the resort. But Kartik promises her that he will talk to Ranveer’s father. When he meets him, he tells him that Sirat is not even good enough to become a servant at his house, but Kartik being Kartik tells him that he will ensure that they marry each other and on the same day as decided.

Advertisement

At the haldi celebration, the Goenkas are enjoying themselves to the fullest. They are seen singing and dancing and Kartik too gives a special performance. It is a typical Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai happy moment.

But will Sirat and Ranveer finally get married? Will his father stop the wedding? To know what happens next keep watching “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.





YRKKH is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.

Must Read: 3 Times Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Found Itself In The Middle Of A Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube