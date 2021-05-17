If you are in Mumbai and reading this, then we are sure you must be quite blown away (literally), courtesy Cyclone Tauktae, which hits some parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. A lot of havoc has been created because of the Cyclone already. The sets of one of the best shows of Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also came under the cyclone’s wrath.

For the unversed, YRKKH is being shot in Silvassa near Gujarat. From last night the area around the set of the show has been experiencing heavy rainfall and storms. You will be shocked to see the videos from the sets shared by Karan Kundrra.

Karan has recently entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Ranveer. His entry was much-talked-about, and his chemistry with Shivangi Joshi is being talked about a lot. But, today, we are literally shocked to see the videos from the sets he has been sharing on his Instagram stories.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers were shooting an outdoor scene in the bio bubble of their current location when heavy rains and wind didn’t allow them to complete the scene, and they had to run with the equipment to seek refuge indoors and save themselves from the wrath of the winds. Check out the video below:

Well, you can witness the team behind the camera running here and there to save their equipment and all other stuff. Karan Kundrra seemed to be in a jolly mood while shooting this video as he can be heard shouting Bhaago playfully in the video.

Due to the ongoing lockdown in Mumbai a lot of television show sets have temporarily shifted to other cities, including that of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The current show track is focusing on the love triangle between Ranveer, Kartik and Sirat.

