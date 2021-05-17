If there’s one show that Indians have been waiting desperately for the release of, it is Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man Season 2. The first season was a massive success and ever since then, fans have been asking the makers as to when they’re releasing Season 2. And guess what, we have some good news for y’all.

Reportedly, the release date of the show has been leaked and the makers are planning to make an official announcement soon.

Now, as per the latest reports Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s The Family Man Season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni will be releasing on June 11, 2021. Isn’t that great news? We are so excited.

A user on Twitter asked the makers, when is the season 2 releasing and replying to the same Prime Video wrote, “The Family Man Season 2 will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video! Stay tuned for further updates.”

The Family Man Season 2 will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video! Stay tuned for further updates. -Vikash — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) May 12, 2021

A user then asked if it’s releasing in the ‘Monsoon’ and replying to the same, Prime Video wrote, “As informed earlier, the mentioned title will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video! Kindly stay tuned.”

As informed earlier, the mentioned title will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video! Kindly stay tuned.

-Pooja — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, For the unversed, makers of The Family Man Season 2 released a statement in the month of February confirming the delay of the show. The statement read, “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you.”

