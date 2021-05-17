Monday is back, and so am I. There is no cure for the horrors of this day better than some fantastic music. Before you begin your day, travel from your bed to your work station, (my couch, in my case); let me give you some amazing songs to take away the blues. The artist this week is a gem who might have made an impression of being the flag bearer of heartbreak songs, but has actually more songs of hope to his credit. It’s none other than KK.

Advertisement

The name has forever been associated with Tadap Tadap Ke (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), and we all know what it reminds us of, and how many buckets we cry. But wait, I am not here to remind you of that. The singer, in his career spanning more than 2 decades, has managed to churn out many songs, and almost all have made it to the thumbs up list.

Advertisement

Be it his Yaaron from album Pal, that became the friendship anthem over years. We all (90s kids) secretly wept on it on our farewells, didn’t we? So today, as we enter a new week, I bring to you a KK playlist to get through this monster of a day. PS: there is a heartbreak song in there; I couldn’t resist. Read on.

TU AASHIQUI HAI (JHANKAAR BEATS)

I remember listening to this track from Jhankaar Beats in my school days. There is a sudden breeze of fresh air that kicks in every time KK begins singing. A song written by Vishal Dadlani, and composed by Vishal-Shekhar is a gem to calm you any day, anytime. Also, isn’t Juhi Chawla adorable in here?

PYAAR KE PAL

A song that reminds us of all the good old days we all have spent over years. A song from the album Pal is a winner and deserves attention from every soul that is born on this planned. KK every time takes a high note and takes us on a journey through nostalgia.

DIL KYU YE MERA (KITES)

Kites might have been a film that did not work with the majority and the Box Office, but the album was definitely a winner. Dil Kyu Ye Mera out of all is a song that hits the correct cord. It tells the story of a heart that is slowly but strongly falling in love. And KK singing the words is a treat.

AASHAYEIN (IQBAL)

Give this one an award for being the most motivational song on Earth already, please! Iqbal was a film that brought tears to my eyes, and Aashayein was a song that made us gather all the optimism and fight. KK sings Aashayein like life is a party, and he wants us to groove all along.

SACH KEH RAHA HAI DEEWANA (REHNNA HAI TERRE DIL MEIN)

I told you already, there is a heartbreak track. Now if you have had a rough patch in your relationship, I would suggest you to slip this one. If not, you will jam on it happily. KK is the Arijit Singh of the past decade, and that is enough to make you understand what will follow this song.

GUZAARISH (GUZAARISH)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had just begun composing songs for his own films. The title track of Guzaarish is a magnum opus in itself. KK breaks in with a song that has him showing a range of pitches in a go. If you haven’t heard it, here you go. You will have to fall in love, there is no other option.

Must Read: Prabhas’ Adipurush Gets Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla On Board? Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube