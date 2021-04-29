Rishi Kapoor was one actor who kept it as it is. He was one of the most transparent actors in the Bollywood industry and wouldn’t sugar coat anything just to make you feel good about something. The late actor once yelled at Juhi Chawla and called her an ‘Insecure’ actor for a valid reason. Read to know the details below.

The late actor’s last film that he worked on was ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ which is due for release this year and Juhi in an interview revealed some interesting details about the same.

Rishi Kapoor’s pet name was ‘Chintu’ and his family including some close friends called him by that name. Talking about the late actor with Times Of India in a conversation, Juhi Chawla revealed that he had a ‘tough’ exterior but was actually a ‘softie’ from inside.

Juhi said, “Chintuji had a unique way of speaking — it almost always sounded like he was shouting at you. He had a tough exterior and the heart of a softie. Once I got used to his ways, and I figured out that this is how he was, I started enjoying that about him.”

Juhi Chawla continued and added, “One day, he actually called me an insecure actor because I’d rush to see the monitor after every shot. His shots were fantastic, and I was worried if I was holding up well. In his typical style, he shouted at me and said, ‘That monitor is for the director. Not you… you insecure actor.’ It was so funny… I never questioned why he had such a tough exterior, but over the years, I started enjoying it because it was cute.”

Haha, that’s how Rishi Kapoor was. The Bobby actor passed away last year after a two year battle with cancer.

