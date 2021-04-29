Bollywood actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been hospitalised, authorities at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital confirmed on Thursday.

Advertisement

“Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable,” Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said in a statement.

Advertisement

The 74-year-old, who is the father of actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, and is married to actress Babita, has lately been in the news after Bombay High Court asked him and his sister Rima Jain to submit the divorce decree of their brother, late Rajiv Kapoor, in a property-related case.

On Wednesday, Randhir informed that he was trying to trace the divorce papers to produce in court, and has deputed a tracer for the job.

Speaking to IANS, Randhir said the divorce papers are needed in order to get probate made.

“My brother is divorced. I have got to get the probate made. For that, I need his divorce papers. He used to stay in Pune and here. I can’t find it and I am tracing it. I have put a tracer on it and people are working on it. I don’t know where he has kept it. He is not here,” Randhir Kapoor informed.

Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9. A petition was subsequently filed by Randhir Kapoor and Rima to obtain letters of administration to the property and credits. According to the petition, Rajiv married Aarti Sabharwal in 2001 and they got divorced two years later.

Must Read: Piku’s Lamhe Guzar Gaye To Maqbool’s Rone Do – Celebrating Irrfan Khan, The Art, The Smile, The Legacy That Will Never Fade

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube