Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most popular couples in the B-town industry. The couple welcomed their second child a while ago and today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Saif revealed a dirty secret about his marriage with Kareena and how it keeps the spark alive between them. Read to know the details below!

The Tashan actress has a chat show where she invites guests and talks about ‘What Women Want’ and last year husband Saif graced the show with his appearance and revealed some exciting details about their personal life.

In one of the episodes of ‘What Women Want’, Kareena Kapoor Khan invited husband Saif Ali Khan and the actor revealed what is that one factor that keeps the spark alive in their marriage. And without any second guesses, it’s the ‘Role play’.

Yes, you heard that right. We aren’t kidding!

The Tashan actress was stunned to hear her husband’s answer and says, “Actually, we have spoken about every possible topic on the show, so it’s fine.” Saif also adds to this and says that he was joking.

The Cocktail actor then adds that it’s the ‘different interests’ that plays the key role in keeping the spark alive in their wedding and says, “If you have slightly different things to do if there is a little bit of freshness when you meet at the end of the day or after a couple of days if you have some new ideas to swap… I think repetition and a mundane kind of existence is a bit worrying for everybody because any long-term relationship can get a bit repetitive.”

Saif Ali Khan further spoke about the constant pressure of keeping the spark alive and said, “It’s a really scary thing. Like Woody Allen said, ‘I can’t keep up the same level of charm for 10 years. I’ll have a heart attack.’ It’s okay. Sometimes, you have to find ways to keep your own spark alive.”

What are your thoughts on Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Role play’ comment to keep the spark alive in his marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

