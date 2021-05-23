Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a cult show, and no other show can take the place that this show holds in the hearts of many. It is indeed one of the longest-running shows on Indian television, and the sole reason is that fans love its content and want to see more and more. Be it Jethalal, Dayaben or Tapu, each and every character is loved equally. But, did you know Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji, was rejected in her first audition?

All the audiences love Munmun, and we are sure that fans think she is an amazing actress. She went to the audition for a hair product but did not know how to audition and hence got rejected. Yes! We know it is quite shocking. Keep reading further to know more.

During a conversation with E-Times, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta revealed that she got too nervous when she saw the director, the casting director, by herself in the room. Because of which she was not able to give the shot.

Munmun Dutta opened up and said, “My first audition was for a hair serum. That audition of mine was very bad, and that is why I remember that audition till now. I didn’t know anything about auditions, not a single word. I was in front of the camera, and there were many people around me in the room. There were casting directors, and many people, nervous was me. I was supposed to hold my hair and shout. The audition went really bad.”

Before starting her acting career, Munmun indulged in modelling and excelled in that too. Apart from appearing in TV shows, she has appeared in films like Mumbai Express & Holiday.

So the fact that Munmun Dutta can get rejected in an audition comes as a shock. What do you have to say about this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

