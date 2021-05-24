COVID-19 second wave has taken a toll on the country like never before. With the increase in cases, it has become essential for people to get vaccinated. The Government of India recently declared the vaccination being available for the age group of 18 plus. Nevertheless, it seems that the people of the country, including our B’town And TV celebs, are having a tough time opting for one.

The rising star of OTT platforms, Priya Banerjee, who often gave us a hint of herself being home and stepping out only if absolutely necessary, said she recently was seen being quarantined due to the increase in covid cases in her building, to which the star couldn’t attend her project promotions.

When asked about being vaccinated Priya Banerjee said, “I did try to book a slot. I too want to get vaccinated asap. With the increase in COVID cases I think it has become essential for us to get our doses. I did try to get mine but unfortunately the vaccination isn’t available it seems.”

Priya Banerjee continued, “All slots are either full or either unavailable. I’d like to request the government to get it available for the citizens soon as we all get a chance to fight well with this ongoing pandemic.”

On the work front, Priya Banerjee is referring to some scripts and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

