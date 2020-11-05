Priya Banerjee, who made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Jazbaa starring Aishwarya Rai and Irrfan Khan, is all set to feature in the latest instalment of Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted. The popular web series franchise will begin streaming online from mid-November with Priya in the leading role.

During a recent interaction, the Dil Jo Na Keh Saka actress opened up about reuniting with Vikram Bhatt’s banner Loneranger as well as the pressure she feels stepping into the franchise.

When asked about her experience working with Loneranger again, Priya Banerjee said, “I am reconnecting with Vikram Bhatt sir after ‘Rain’ and that too for such huge franchise, I couldn’t be more happy to be part of Twisted 3”

The past two seasons of Twisted were loved by the audience. When asked if she feels performance pressure, Priya Banerjee said, “Last two seasons of Twisted did really well with Nia. That has created a lot of expectations from the audience. So there is a pressure of comparison which will stay with me till the release. I hope my performance will stand on the expectations and people will love it.”

The makers of Twisted 3 recently released the trailer of the upcoming instalment. In case you haven’t seen it yet, check it out here:

Produced by Vikram Bhatt’s Loneranger Production, Twisted 3 is directed by Krishna Bhatt. The web series stars Jay Soni and Priya Banerjee in lead. The latest season of Twisted 3 is all set to release on November 11 on JioCinema.

On the work front, Vikram Bhatt is also set to bring his upcoming thriller, Dirty Games, to the audience soon. The web series starring Sandeepa Dhar and Omkar Kapoor in lead roles reportedly started shooting on October 27 in Mumbai. The series will feature eight episodes.

