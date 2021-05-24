The much-awaited trailer of Amazon’s The Family Man 2 released recently, and it received as many negative words as it did positive feedback. The Raj and DK series that sees Samantha Akkineni starring alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Seema Biswas received severe backlash as netizens, and others believe it shows Tamil Nadu and its people in a bad light.

In the trailer, Samantha plays a terrorist, and this hasn’t gone well with netizens, especially those from the South Indian state. The show’s trailer received flak as it “portrays the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious” and because a “Sri Lankan Tamil woman has been portrayed as a militant.” Not just Twitteratis, but even NTK founder Seeman and Rajya Sabha Member and MDMK general secretary Vaiko has demanded a ban on the series following this video being released. Amid this controversy, the makers have now released a statement.

The Family Man 2 directors have spoken about the Tamilians in the show and clarified the matter in a press statement. As shared by News18, the statement by Raj and DK reads, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians.”

The Family Man 2 makers continued, “We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it.”

The Family Man 2 is set for release in the first week of June, aka June 4. With the ongoing controversy, we wonder if the show may get postponed. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

