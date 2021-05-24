The Family Man 2 has currently been grabbing all the eyeballs. The reasons, however, remain mixed. The majority of the viewers have been more than excited to stream Season 2, which is scheduled for June 4. This time, along with Manoj Bajpayee, the show will witness South beauty Samantha Akkineni in a meaty role.

Before the trailer release, there have been a lot of reports regarding Season 2. One of the most talked-about rumours was regarding the final cut. Reports suggested that Amazon Prime Video has themselves watched the entire show to ensure there isn’t anything sensitive that could call for a controversy. Furthermore, the news piece suggested that the team had given it a clean chit.

Asked about the same to Manoj Bajpayee, the actor exclusively told us, “Family Man has never been a controversial show, even the first season. It talks about a common person, a common duty-bound person. How he struggles every day to find a balance between his duty and his job and his duty and his family and both of them are very demanding. So, there’s no controversy in it. The entire series people have seen and the fact that they have been waiting for so long, it’s because they’ve not only found it entertaining but also quite relatable.”

Manoj Bajpayee continued, “So somewhere the success lies in a common man finding relatability with the series and the protagonist. So, controversy is not our focus at all, telling a good story has always been our focus.”

Reportedly, it was all because of the wrath Mirzapur 2 and Tandav have faced by netizens due to its sensitive content.

In the latest update, The Family Man 2 has been embroiled in a controversial row too. Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has written to the I&B minister demanding a ban on the show.

